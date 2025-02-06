Video: Go Inside THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY's Box Office Opening

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Monday, the Broadway production of The Picture of Dorian Gray held a special ticket offer to celebrate their box office opening. 26 pairs of tickets were sold at $50 (per ticket) to the first people in line waiting to see Sarah Snook’s daring portrayal of all 26 characters. The play will open Thursday, March 27, 2025 on Broadway at the Music Box Theatre. Previews will begin Monday, March 10, 2025.

In line for the box office opening, fans stated that theur would "give their soul" for a ticket to the production, with many being fans of the book and the production's star. Some had heard from their friends who had seen it in Australia and London, who are now anticipating its New York debut.

The production comes to Broadway following a sold-out run in London’s West End. Snook, who won the 2024 Olivier Award for her performance, makes her Broadway debut playing 26 characters in this breathtaking adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s only novel.

The Picture of Dorian Gray will play a strictly limited engagement for 14 weeks. The Sydney Theatre Company production, starring the Emmy and Olivier Award winning Succession star is adapted and directed by Kip Williams.

Snook was most recently seen as Shiv Roy in the hit series “Succession,” a role that earned her global acclaim. Over Succession’s four seasons she received an Emmy Award, two Golden Globe Awards and a Critics Choice Award.

Enrapturing audiences, the celebrated world premiere of The Picture of Dorian Gray in 2020 extended twice in Sydney and toured to critical and audience acclaim throughout Australia. Last year in London, The Picture of Dorian Gray was adored by critics and audiences alike and earned Snook a Best Actress Olivier Award and a Best Costume Design Olivier Award for Marg Horwell.

Williams’ interpretation of Wilde’s tale of beauty, excess, and a deal with the devil brings a striking resonance in our current era, holding a mirror to 21st century society’s narcissistic obsession with youth.

Set and Costume Design is by Marg Horwell, Lighting Design by Nick Schlieper, Composition & Sound Design by Clemence Williams, Video Design by David Bergman and Eryn Jean Norvill as Dramaturg & Creative Associate.

The Broadway production of Sydney Theatre Company’s The Picture of Dorian Gray is produced by Michael Cassel, Adam Kenwright, Len Blavatnik and Danny Cohen, Daryl Roth, Amanda Lipitz and Henry Tisch. Foresight Theatrical is the General Manager and Aaron Lustbader is Executive Producer. Michael Cassel Group is the worldwide Executive Producer.