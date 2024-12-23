Video: Go Inside SUFFS Score With Shaina Taub and Andrea Grody At The Grammy Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last Wednesday, December 11, the Grammy Museum hosted a special evening with Suffs at the Greene Space in NYC, celebrating the musical’s Grammy nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Watch the video!

Composer Shaina Taub and music director Andrea Grody talked through their creative process and took the audience through the evolution of three Suffs tracks, from first draft to cast album.

Cast participants included Hannah Cruz, Jenna Bainbridge, Chessa Metz, Kirsten Scott, Jaygee Macapugay, and Nadia Dandashi.