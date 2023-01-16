Video: Go Inside Rehearsals with the Company of THE WANDERERS

Rehearsals are underway for Roundabout Theatre Company's New York premiere of The Wanderers by Anna Ziegler, directed by Barry Edelstein. The cast features Katie Holmes as "Julia Cheever," Sarah Cooper as "Sophie," Lucy Freyer as "Esther," Dave Klasko as "Schmuli," and Eddie Kaye Thomas as "Abe."

The Wanderers begins preview performances on Thursday, January 26, 2023, and opens officially on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at the Laura Pels Theater in the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre (111 West 46th Street). This is a limited engagement through Monday, March 26, 2023.

Orthodox Jews Esther (Freyer) and Schmuli (Klasko) are newly married, and their future is written in the laws of the Torah. Secular Jew Abe (Thomas) is a famous novelist who believes he can write his own future...until an unexpected email from a movie star, Julia Cheever (Holmes), puts his marriage to the test and threatens to prove him wrong. From playwright Anna Ziegler (The Last Match) comes the New York premiere of a play that ripples across cultures, challenging two very different couples with the same question: Can we be happy with what we have while we have it?

The creative team for The Wanderers includes: Marion Williams (Sets), David Israel Reynoso (Costumes), Kenneth Posner (Lighting) and Jane Shaw (Sound & Original Music).

Watch below as the company meets the press!