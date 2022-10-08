Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
1776
Video: Go Inside Opening Night for 1776 on Broadway

1776 is currently running on Broadway at the American Airlines Theatre.

Oct. 08, 2022  

A revolution is happening on Broadway! Roundabout Theatre Company and the American Repertory Theater's new Broadway production of 1776, directed by Jeffrey L. Page and Diane Paulus, opened officially at Roundabout's American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The cast of 1776 includes (in order of appearance) Crystal Lucas-Perry as "John Adams," Gisela Adisa as "Robert Livingston," Nancy Anderson as "George Read," Becca Ayers as "Col. Thomas McKean," Tiffani Barbour as "Andrew McNair," Carolee Carmello as "John Dickinson," Allyson Kaye Daniel as "Abigail Adams/Rev. Jonathan Witherspoon," Elizabeth A. Davis as "Thomas Jefferson," Mehry Eslaminia as "Charles Thomson," Joanna Glushak as "Stephen Hopkins," Shawna Hamic as "Richard Henry Lee," Eryn LeCroy as "Martha Jefferson/Dr. Lyman Hall," Liz Mikel as "John Hancock," Patrena Murray as "Benjamin Franklin," Oneika Phillips as "Joseph Hewes," Lulu Picart as "Samuel Chase," Sara Porkalob as "Edward Rutledge," Sushma Saha as "Judge James Wilson," Brooke Simpson as "Roger Sherman," Salome B. Smith as "Courier," Sav Souza as "Dr. Josiah Bartlett," Jill Vallery as "Caesar Rodney," and Shelby Acosta, Ariella Serur, Grace Stockdale, Dawn L. Troupe and Imani Pearl Williams as Standbys.

The cast includes multiple representations of race, ethnicity, and gender; they identify as female, transgender and nonbinary.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and were taking you inside the festivities in the video below!





