Video: Go Behind-the-Scenes of the Emerald City in New WICKED Promo

Take a peek behind the scenes of Emerald City! In a new video, viewers can get a closer look at the many moving parts it takes to bring the world of Wicked to life. Director Jon M. Chu invites audiences into the hectic filming of the "One Short Day" sequence as he adjusts the set and prop pieces to accommodate his filming needs. Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and numerous extras are also featured in the new promo, which you can watch now.

About WICKED

The Wicked film adaptation stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Joining them is Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard.

Marissa Bode will portray Nessarose, Elphaba's younger sister. The cast of characters also includes Pfannee and ShenShen, two conniving compatriots of Glinda played by Emmy nominee Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Bronwyn James (Harlots), and a new character created for the film, Miss Coddle, played by Tony nominee Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman). Aaron Teoh joins as Avaric with Michael Carmichael as Nikidik. Emmy-Winner Peter Dinklage is set to play Dr. Dillamond in the film.

Part One of the film will be released on November 22, 2024, with the second part hitting theaters on November 26, 2025. Pre-save the official soundtrack here. Also, be sure to check out BroadwayWorld's comprehensive guide to the Wicked movie!