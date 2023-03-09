Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney's FROZEN in Singapore

An all new behind the scenes video has been released from the production of Disney's Frozen, now playing in Singapore!

What does it take to stage a broadway musical in Singapore? For Disney's Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, it's 100 people, months of preparation and a dress with 14,000 real Swarovski Crystals.

In a new episode of the series Hidden Hustles, the show's host, Wendy goes behind the curtain, to meet the crew who ensures that the musical runs smoothly eight times a week.

Check out the full video below!

This cast includes Sarah O'Connor, Anna; Jemma Rix, Elsa; Matt Lee, Olaf; Brendan Xavier, Kristoff; Evan Strand and Yvan Karlsson, Sven; Thomas McGuane, Hans, and Doron Chester, Weselton.

Also in the company are Miranda Ferrigno, Sophie Liu, Yurie Morhara, Czarina Oswald-Lim, Chew Enya Elle, Jewel Kwek, Marli Lee, Zoe Lorraine McCandless, Jacob Ambrose, Justin Anderson, Tanika Anderson, Virginia Cashmere, Matt Cranleigh, Nicholas Eaton, Jori Gore, Samm Hagen, Jaymee-Lee Hanekom, Amy Hopwood, Andrew Kroenert, Jordan Malone, Hayley Martin, Imogen Moore, Ryan Ophel, Jemma Revell, Sam Richardson, Gretel Scarlett, Anthony Sheppard, Jesse Simpson, Thalia Smith, and Lucas Van Rhijn.

Directed by Michael Grandage, aided in this production by resident director Benjamin Osborne, "Frozen" also features the work of Jennfier Lee (book), Dave Metzger (orchestrations), David Young (music direction), David Brian Brown (hair design), Anne Ford-Coates (makeup design), Jeremey Chernick (special effects design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Finn Ross (video design), Michael Curry (puppet design), Christopher Oram (scenic and costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Stephen Oremus (music supervision and arrangements), and Rob Ashford (choreography).



