Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Go Behind the Scenes of Disney's FROZEN in Singapore

In a new episode of the series Hidden Hustles, the show's host, Wendy goes behind the curtain, to meet the crew!

Mar. 09, 2023  

An all new behind the scenes video has been released from the production of Disney's Frozen, now playing in Singapore!

What does it take to stage a broadway musical in Singapore? For Disney's Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical, it's 100 people, months of preparation and a dress with 14,000 real Swarovski Crystals.

In a new episode of the series Hidden Hustles, the show's host, Wendy goes behind the curtain, to meet the crew who ensures that the musical runs smoothly eight times a week.

Check out the full video below!

This cast includes Sarah O'Connor, Anna; Jemma Rix, Elsa; Matt Lee, Olaf; Brendan Xavier, Kristoff; Evan Strand and Yvan Karlsson, Sven; Thomas McGuane, Hans, and Doron Chester, Weselton.

Also in the company are Miranda Ferrigno, Sophie Liu, Yurie Morhara, Czarina Oswald-Lim, Chew Enya Elle, Jewel Kwek, Marli Lee, Zoe Lorraine McCandless, Jacob Ambrose, Justin Anderson, Tanika Anderson, Virginia Cashmere, Matt Cranleigh, Nicholas Eaton, Jori Gore, Samm Hagen, Jaymee-Lee Hanekom, Amy Hopwood, Andrew Kroenert, Jordan Malone, Hayley Martin, Imogen Moore, Ryan Ophel, Jemma Revell, Sam Richardson, Gretel Scarlett, Anthony Sheppard, Jesse Simpson, Thalia Smith, and Lucas Van Rhijn.

Directed by Michael Grandage, aided in this production by resident director Benjamin Osborne, "Frozen" also features the work of Jennfier Lee (book), Dave Metzger (orchestrations), David Young (music direction), David Brian Brown (hair design), Anne Ford-Coates (makeup design), Jeremey Chernick (special effects design), Peter Hylenski (sound design), Finn Ross (video design), Michael Curry (puppet design), Christopher Oram (scenic and costume design), Natasha Katz (lighting design), Stephen Oremus (music supervision and arrangements), and Rob Ashford (choreography).







Related Stories
SINATRA The Musical Will Premiere This Year Photo
SINATRA The Musical Will Premiere This Year
Birmingham Rep will co-produce Sinatra The Musical, a brand new musical based on the life and career of the legendary artist and cultural icon Frank Sinatra, with Michele Anthony, Bruce Resnikoff and Scott Landis for Universal Music Group Theatrical, and Tina Sinatra and Charles Pignone on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. 
Chaim Topol, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Actor, Dies Aged 87 Photo
Chaim Topol, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Actor, Dies Aged 87
Chaim Topol, the Israeli actor and singer best known for his performance as Tevye the Milkman in Fiddler on the Roof, has died at the age of 87.
Charles Buschs Memoir, Leading Lady Now Available for Pre-Order Photo
Charles Busch's Memoir, 'Leading Lady' Now Available for Pre-Order
'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' is described as a poignant, deliciously anecdotal account of a talented artist’s Oz-like journey in the worlds of Off-Broadway, Broadway, and Hollywood.
VIDEO: SIX Aragon Tour Alternates Sing Heart Of Stone Photo
VIDEO: SIX Aragon Tour Alternates Sing 'Heart Of Stone'
Celebrate International Women's Day with this fierce performance of SIX's “Heart of Stone” from the Aragon Tour’s Alternate Queens Kelsee Kimmel, Erin Ramirez, Kelly Denice Taylor, and Cassie Silva, filmed at San Francisco's Orpheum Theatre

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of CAMELOT, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of CAMELOT, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 9, 2023

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot begins previews on Broadway tonight, March 9. The musical will officially open on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Meet the cast of Camelot here!
Meet the Cast of LIFE OF PI, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!Meet the Cast of LIFE OF PI, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!
March 9, 2023

Lolita Chakrabarti's stage adaption of Yann Martel's best-selling novel LIFE OF PI begins previews tonight, March 9. The play will officially open at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street) on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Meet the cast of Life of Pi here!
Charles Busch's Memoir, 'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' Is Now Available for Pre-OrderCharles Busch's Memoir, 'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' Is Now Available for Pre-Order
March 8, 2023

'Leading Lady: A Memoir of a Most Unusual Boy' is described as a poignant, deliciously anecdotal account of a talented artist’s Oz-like journey in the worlds of Off-Broadway, Broadway, and Hollywood.
Actors' Equity Association Speaks Out Against New Legislation Restricting Drag Performances in TennesseeActors' Equity Association Speaks Out Against New Legislation Restricting Drag Performances in Tennessee
March 8, 2023

President Kate Shindle and Executive Director Al Vincent, Jr. of Actors' Equity Association -- the national labor union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers in live theatre -- have issued a joint statement regarding Tennessee's new legislation restricting drag performance. Read it in full here.
SWEPT AWAY, UNKNOWN SOLDIER, POTUS & More Set for Arena Stage 2023/24 SeasonSWEPT AWAY, UNKNOWN SOLDIER, POTUS & More Set for Arena Stage 2023/24 Season
March 8, 2023

Arena Stage has announced its 74th season. The upcoming subscription season will feature two original musicals, an acclaimed play with music, an uproarious comedy, Arena’s 11th Power Play, and a return by audience-favorite Step Afrika!.
share