Video: Go Behind the Scenes of DEAD OUTLAW with Andrew Durand in STAGEBOUND

PBS Great Performances has premiered the second episode of Stagebound, featuring the Tony-nominated Dead Outlaw star Andrew Durand. The episode allows viewers to go behind the scenes with Durand as he brings this new musical to life from rehearsal to the show's opening night.

In the episode, Durand offers his perspective on the show's trip to Broadway, including a secret launch party concert and the filming of the show's official TV spot. The episode is broken into six parts: a marketing shoot, the first day of rehearsal, the launch party concert, the first preview, a press appearance, and opening day. Watch it now!

From first rehearsals and costume fittings to press appearances and standing ovations, each episode of Great Performances: Stagebound offers an intimate look at the real lives of theater’s top talent—onstage and off. Whether it’s the excitement of a Broadway debut or the return of a seasoned star, Stagebound captures the heart, hustle, and humanity behind every performance. The series debuted on May 14 with Jasmine Amy Rogers' journey to BOOP! The Musical. Watch that episode here.

Great Performances: Stagebound is part of The WNET Group’s special Broadway and Beyond festival, celebrating theater productions and the people who bring them to life. Other titles include Great Performances “Broadway’s Best" line-up, Broadway Sandwich Season 4, and Playing the Palace.

With a book by Itamar Moses, music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna, and direction by David Cromer, Dead Outlaw is nominated for 7 Tony Awards and is currently playing on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

The show stars Andrew Durand, Jeb Brown, Julia Knitel, all of whom are nominated for their performances, along with Eddie Cooper, Dashiell Eaves, Ken Marks, Trent Saunders, and Thom Sesma.

Dead Outlaw is the darkly hilarious and wildly inventive musical about the bizarre true story of outlaw-turned-corpse-turned-celebrity Elmer McCurdy. As Elmer’s body finds even more outlandish adventures in death than it could have ever hoped for in life, the show explores fame, failure, and the meaning – or, utter meaninglessness – of legacy. Dying is no reason to stop living life to its fullest.