Video: Gigi Hadid, Cole Escola, & More Perform 'You Can’t Stop the Beat' for Vogue

In a new video for Vogue, GIGI HADID, who played Amber von Tussle in Hairspray at nine years old, takes the stage to perform the musical’s rousing finale, “You Can’t Stop the Beat.” The model is joined by a starry cast including Broadway's Cole Escola, Laverne Cox, Alton Mason, Marc Jacobs, and more.

Escola, creator of the hit play Oh, Mary!, dances alongside Hadid in a floral dress while Cox takes over the dressing room in a leopard print outfit. The performance concludes with a full ensemble of dancers, complete with vintage costumes against a green backdrop. Watch the video now!

GIGI HADID Can't Stop the Beat is directed by Bardia Zeinali, with Jorden Bickham as fashion editor. The ensemble includes Jaiden Anthony, Honey Balenciaga, Izzy Bank, Tarik Boom, Mekhi Cuffee, Kaitlyn Hardy, Miyah Henderson, Yuliana Maldonado, Chance Mizell, Cierra Nichols, Daisy Nicole, Mishay Petronelli, Dan Santiago, Ilima Sexton, Hamly Tavarez, and Jessica Toatoa.

Winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Hairspray is a big and bold musical about one girl's inspiring dream to dance is piled bouffant-high with laughter, romance and deliriously tuneful songs. Based on the New Line Cinema film written and directed by John Waters, “Hairspray” features a book by Thomas Meehan and Mark O’Donnell, music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.