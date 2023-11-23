Video: Get a Taste of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

How to Dance in Ohio is running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre.

By: Nov. 23, 2023

How to Dance in Ohio Show Information
Earlier this this morning, the cast of Broadway's newest musical, How to Dance in Ohio arrived at Macy's flagship store on 34th Street to perform a special number as a part of the Thanksgiving Day Parade. Watch their performance below!

Other Broadway performances at the 97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade include: Back to the Future, Spamalot, Shucked, and & Juliet (on NBC) and Chicago, A Beautiful Noise and Aladdin (on CBS).

New musical How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, is opening on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St) on December 10, 2023. the musical features book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik (she/her), music by Jacob Yandura (he/him), choreography by Mayte Natalio (she/her), and direction by Sammi Cannold (she/her) – all making their Broadway debuts.

How to Dance in Ohio is a heartfelt new musical about the desire to connect and the courage it takes to put yourself out into the world. At a group counseling center in Columbus, Ohio, seven autistic young adults prepare for a spring formal dance—a challenge that breaks open their routines as they experience love, stress, excitement, and independence. How to Dance in Ohio is a story about people on the cusp of the next phase of their lives, facing down hopes and fears, ready to take a momentous first step…and dance.




