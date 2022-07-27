Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Get a First Look at Ben Fankhauser, Jackie Burns & More In SOMETHING ROTTEN! At Broadway at Music Circus

Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world's very first musical!

Jul. 27, 2022  

Get a first look at footage from the Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento production of Something Rotten!, starring Jackie Burns, Ben Fankhauser, Josh Lamon, Matt Loehr and more!

Featuring large song and dance numbers and a wacky cast of over-the-top characters, the musical received show-stopping standing ovations throughout its Broadway run. Set in 1595, this hilarious smash tells the story of two brothers who set out to write the world's very first musical!

The Director for SOMETHING ROTTEN! is Linda Goodrich; Choreographer is John MacInnis; and Musical Director is Ben Whiteley. Broadway At Music Circus is produced under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director/COO Scott Klier. Broadway Sacramento President/CEO is Richard Lewis.

The production runs July 26 - 31 at Broadway at Music Circus in Sacramento.





