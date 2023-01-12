Video: Get a First Listen to Songs From NEW YORK, NEW YORK, Coming to Broadway This Spring

It was announced earlier today that Colton Ryan and Anna Uzele will star as 'Jimmy Doyle' and 'Francine Evans,' respectively, in the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, New York, New York.

Get a first listen to songs from the show below!

Performances begin Friday, March 24, 2023 and New York, New York will officially open Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Theatre World Award winner Colton Ryan made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen as the understudy for the title role before going on to portray 'Connor' in the film adaptation. He won a 2019 Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance for his role as 'Gene Laine' in Girl From The North Country in The Public Theatre and Broadway productions. Colton starred as 'Samuel' on the Apple TV+ series "Little Voice" and most recently led the Hulu mini-series "The Girl From Plainville," alongside Elle Fanning. Drama Desk Award winner Anna Uzele made her Broadway debut as 'Andrea Devereaux' in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island, before going on to originate the role of 'Catherine Parr' in the Tony Award-winning musical Six in the Broadway and North American Tour productions, for which she and the cast were recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. She will soon be seen as a series regular on the new Apple TV+ series "Dear Edward" alongside Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, debuting on February 3, 2023.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible's Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), New York, New York will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M. Rauch.

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.

Among them is Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. At least, until she encounters New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his "major chord" in life: music, money, love. The odds of both achieving all three are slim. But if they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics ("New York, New York," "But The World Goes 'Round"), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town.

Tickets for New York, New York are now on-sale. Tickets start at $59.

Listen to Anna Uzele singing the Kander & Ebb classic "But The World Goes 'Round" below

Listen to Colton Ryan singing the new song "Music, Money, Love" below!