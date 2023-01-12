Colton Ryan & Anna Uzele to Star in NEW YORK, NEW YORK Opening on Broadway This Spring

Colton Ryan (Girl From The North Country, Hulu's "The Girl From Plainville") and Anna Uzele (Six, Apple TV+'s "Dear Edward") will star as 'Jimmy Doyle' and 'Francine Evans,' respectively, in the brand new Kander & Ebb musical, New York, New York. Performances begin Friday, March 24, 2023 and New York, New York will officially open Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at Broadway's St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street).

Theatre World Award winner Colton Ryan made his Broadway debut in Dear Evan Hansen as the understudy for the title role before going on to portray 'Connor' in the film adaptation. He won a 2019 Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance for his role as 'Gene Laine' in Girl From The North Country in The Public Theatre and Broadway productions. Colton starred as 'Samuel' on the Apple TV+ series "Little Voice" and most recently led the Hulu mini-series "The Girl From Plainville," alongside Elle Fanning. Drama Desk Award winner Anna Uzele made her Broadway debut as 'Andrea Devereaux' in the Tony Award-winning revival of Once on This Island, before going on to originate the role of 'Catherine Parr' in the Tony Award-winning musical Six in the Broadway and North American Tour productions, for which she and the cast were recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. She will soon be seen as a series regular on the new Apple TV+ series "Dear Edward" alongside Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling, debuting on February 3, 2023.

Featuring music and lyrics by Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winners and Academy Award nominees John Kander & Fred Ebb (Chicago, Cabaret), written by Tony Award nominee David Thompson (The Scottsboro Boys, Steel Pier), co-written by Sharon Washington (Audible's Feeding The Dragon) and featuring additional lyrics by Pulitzer, Tony, Emmy & Grammy Award winner and Academy Award nominee Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, In The Heights), New York, New York will be directed and choreographed by five-time Tony Award winner Susan Stroman (The Producers, The Scottsboro Boys).

This new musical is inspired by the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Motion Picture New York, New York written by Earl M. Rauch.

It is 1946, the war is over, and a resurgent New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself.

Among them is Francine Evans, a young singer just off the bus from Philly, who is destined for greatness. At least, until she encounters New York native Jimmy Doyle, a brilliant but disillusioned musician looking for his "major chord" in life: music, money, love. The odds of both achieving all three are slim. But if they can make it there, they can make it anywhere.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is a spectacular show for a singular city. With a unique blend of dazzling new songs and big band classics ("New York, New York," "But The World Goes 'Round"), this jubilant new musical is destined to become the talk of the town.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK marks the first new John Kander & Fred Ebb musical to open on Broadway since 2015's The Visit, which was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical. The legendary duo is also currently represented on Broadway with Chicago, which holds the distinction of being the longest-running American musical in Broadway history.

This production reunites John Kander with director and choreographer Susan Stroman, book writer David Thompson, and co-writer Sharon Washington, who collaborated with both John Kander & Fred Ebb on Broadway's The Scottsboro Boys, which was nominated for 12 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Kander, Ebb, Stroman and Thompson also previously collaborated on Steel Pier, which was nominated for 11 Tony Awards including Best Musical, as well as Off-Broadway productions of The Beast in the Jungle, And the World Goes 'Round and the revival of Flora and the Red Menace. New York, New York marks the first official collaboration between the creative team and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK is produced by Sonia Friedman and Tom Kirdahy, in association with MGM On Stage and Chartoff-Winkler.

(Jimmy Doyle) starred opposite Elle Fanning and Chloe Sevigny in Hulu's Limited Series "The Girl From Plainville" (2023 Critics' Choice Awards nominee for "Best Limited Series"). Colton previously starred as 'Samuel' in the Apple TV Series "Little Voice," executive produced by JJ Abrams, Sara Bareilles, Jessie Nelson, and Ben Stephenson. Film credits include: the role of 'Connor' in the feature film Dear Evan Hansen alongside Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, and Ben Platt, and the role of 'Bruce' in Alan Ball's Uncle Frank (Sundance Film Festival 2020). On stage, Colton received the 2019 Theatre World Award for Outstanding Debut Performance for his role of 'Gene Laine' in Conor McPherson's Girl From The North Country. The play premiered at The Public Theatre before its Broadway debut at the Belasco Theatre in 2020. Other theatre credits include Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway, and off-Broadway runs of Alice By Heart (MCC Theatre., dir. Jessie Nelson) and The White Card (A.R.T., dir. Diane Paulus).

(Francine Evans) co-stars in the Apple TV+ series "Dear Edward," alongside Connie Britton and Taylor Schilling. The series is based on the award-winning novel of the same name and is written and executive produced by "Friday Night Lights'" creator Jason Katims. She recently starred as 'Catherine Parr' in the Broadway debut of Six and its North American tour. She and the cast were recently nominated for a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Previously, she has recurred on Showtime's "City on a Hill" and guest starred on CBS' "FBI." She made her Broadway debut in Once On This Island as 'Andrea Devereaux.' She is a graduate of Texas State University, where she earned her BFA in musical theater. She lives in New York City.