Video: George Clooney Jokes That Learning GOOD NIGHT, AND GOOD LUCK Lines Is a 'Nightmare'

George Clooney sat down with Stephen Colbert last night to discuss his upcoming Broadway debut in Good Night, and Good Luck. The upcoming production, Clooney's first play in 39 years, is based on the film he co-wrote with Grant Heslov. However, although he wrote it, Clooney joked that it's a "nightmare" trying to remember his lines.

Throughout the interview, Clooney discussed famed journalists, such as Edward R. Murrow, and the importance of the fourth estate.

"Forever we've had this issue that power kind of hates the fourth estate. They hate journalism. My father's an anchorman and a newsman and we've always believed in the idea of when the other three estates – the judiciary brand and the executive brand – when they all fail you, you really need that fourth estate. It has to be the people that can hold people to account."

Clooney went on to discuss his father's influence on him and how he wrote the film that play is based on for his dad.

For Good Night, And Good Luck's Broadway run, Clooney revealed that he has moved his family to New York. He revealed that the Broadway routine has proven to be positive for his family's lifestyle.

"A play is kind of a good schedule in a way because you're working at night and you get to see the kids during the day," he shared.

About Good Night, and Good Luck

Joining Clooney as Edward R. Murrow, are Mac Brandt as Colonel Anderson, Will Dagger as Don Hewitt, Christopher Denham as John Aaron, Glenn Fleshler as Fred Friendly, Ilana Glazer as Shirley Wershba, Clark Gregg as Don Hollenbeck, Paul Gross as William F. Paley, Georgia Heers as Ella, Carter Hudson as Joe Wershba, Fran Kranz as Palmer Williams, Jennifer Morris as Millie Green, Michael Nathanson as Eddie Scott, Andrew Polk as Charlie Mack, Aaron Roman Weiner as Don Surine with R. Ward Duffy, Joe Forbrich, Imani Rousselle, Greg Stuhr, JD Taylor, and Sophia Tzougros rounding out the ensemble.