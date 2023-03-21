Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Gaten Matarazzo Talks Doing SWEENEY TODD 'Bigger Than Ever' on FALLON

Now in previews, Sweeney Todd will open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Mar. 21, 2023  

Gaten Matarazzo appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to discuss playing Tobias in the new Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd.

"It's a huge cast, 26 piece orchestra, wonderful group of people. It's this incredbile size that it once was ... when it opened originally on Broadway and we're back to that scale," Matarazzo shared.

The Stranger Things star also discussed why Sweeney Todd is like a "classic, brilliant, powerful, booming musical that also combines a slasher comedy," his Broadway debut in 2011, and more. Watch the new interview below!

Sweeney Todd also includes Josh Groban in the title role, Tony Winner Annaleigh Ashford as Mrs. Lovett, Jordan Fisher (Hamilton, Dear Evan Hansen) as Anthony, Tony Award winner and Laurence Olivier Award nominee Ruthie Ann Miles (The King and I) as Beggar Woman, Maria Bilbao (On Your Feet!) as Johanna, Jamie Jackson (The Last Ship) as Judge Turpin, John Rapson (Les Misérables) as Beadle Bamford, Nicholas Christopher (Hamilton) as Pirelli / Standby for Sweeney Todd, and Jeanna de Waal (Diana: The Musical) as Standby for Mrs. Lovett and Beggar Woman.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood. After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

Directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton) and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street will begin performances on February 26, 2023, and open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036).

Best known for his portrayal of Dustin on "Stranger Things," Matarazzo made his Broadway debut in 2011 in Priscilla, Queen of the Desert (starring alongside Dear Evan Hansen's 'Heidi Hansen' Jessica Phillips), was part of the 2013 Godspell cast, in the 2014 revival of Les Misérables, a role he also played on the 25th Anniversary North American tour, and, most recently, starred in Dear Evan Hansen.

Watch the interview here:







