Video: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Cast Performs 'Hurricane'

PBS Great Performances has just shared a clip from the live capture of the Tony Award-winning musical Girl From the North Country. In the video, Joe Scott (Austin Scott) and the cast of the show perform Bob Dylan's "Hurricane." The proshot will premiere as part of Great Performances on Friday, May 23 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS.

Written and directed by celebrated playwright Conor McPherson and featuring Tony Award-winning orchestrations by Simon Hale, Girl From The North Country reimagines 20 legendary songs of Bob Dylan as they’ve never been heard before, including “Forever Young,” “All AlongThe Watchtower,” “Hurricane,” “Slow Train Coming,” and “Like A Rolling Stone.” Girl From the North Country takes place in 1934 in Duluth, Minnesota, and follows a group of wayward travelers whose lives intersect in a guesthouse filled with music, life and hope.

Girl From The North Country originally opened on Broadway on March 5, 2020 to rave reviews, but closed just a week later due to New York's COVID restrictions. The production re-opened on Broadway on October 13, 2021, and closed on January 23, 2022. The show returned to Broadway on April 29, 2022 for a limited run. The original Broadway production was nominated for seven Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Book of a Musical, and Best Direction.

Girl From The North Country features Todd Almond, Colin Bates, Jeannette Bayardelle, Craig Bierko, Jennifer Blood, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Matt McGrath, Tom Nelis, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Housso Semon, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Ben Toomer, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Aidan Wharton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Mare Winningham.