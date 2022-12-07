Video: Full Cast Announced For BAD CINDERELLA in REAL HOUSEWIVES-Inspired Video

The producers of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella are pleased to announce the complete cast joining previously announced star Linedy Genao in the Broadway production. To reveal the cast, the production released a Real Housewives-inspired video, titled "Real Townspeople of Belleville".

Check out the video below!

Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023 at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

The complete cast includes Carolee Carmello as the Machiavellian Stepmother, Grace McLean as the ever-exacting Queen, Jordan Dobson as the heir-do-well Sebastian, Morgan Higgins as the husband-hungry step-sister Marie, Sami Gayle as the ditzy step-sister Adele, Christina Acosta Robinson as the all-seeing Godmother, and Savy Jackson as the Cinderella alternate, with Raymond Baynard, Michael Baerga, Lauren Boyd, Tristen Buettel, Kaleigh Cronin, Josh Drake, Ben Lanham, Angel Lozada, Cameron Loyal, Mariah Lyttle, Sarah Meahl, Christian Probst, Larkin Reilly, Julio Rey, Lily Rose, J. Savage, Tregony Shepherd, Dave Schoonover, Paige Smallwood, and Aléna Watters rounding out the Ensemble, and Alyssa Carol, Gary Cooper, Robin Masella, Michael Milkanin, Chloe Nadon-Enriquez, and Lucas Thompson as swings.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Conno.

The musical is produced on Broadway by No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, President; Darren Johnston, Executive Vice President) and Really Useful Group, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as Executive Producers.

This modern retelling of the classic fairytale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances which cause them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.

The design team for Bad Cinderella will include Gabriela Tylesova (Scenic and Costume Design), Tony Award nominee Bruno Poet (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Luc Verschueren (Hair and Wig Design), and casting is by Tara Rubin Casting.

Performances will begin on Friday, February 17, 2023, at the Imperial Theatre (249 W 45th Street), with Opening Night taking place on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

In addition to music by Lloyd Webber, Bad Cinderella features a book by Academy Award winner Emerald Fennell and lyrics by Tony and Olivier Award winner David Zippel. JoAnn M. Hunter choreographs with direction by Laurence Connor.

The musical is produced on Broadway by No Guarantees (Christine Schwarzman, President; Darren Johnston, Executive Vice President) and Really Useful Group, with Wagner Johnson Productions serving as Executive Producers.

This modern retelling of the classic fairytale is set in the exceptionally beautiful kingdom of Belleville. Our Cinderella is no longer the damsel in distress who needs saving. She finds herself and her prince in new circumstances, which causes them to rethink what "happily ever after" really means.