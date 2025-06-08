Video: Francis Jue Celebrates Tony Win for Best Featured Actor in a Play

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Francis Jue took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play' for his outstanding work in Yellow Face. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, he checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Francis Jue earned Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for the NYC debut of Yellow Face at The Public Theater. His Broadway credits include: Pacific Overtures, Thoroughly Modern Millie, M. Butterfly. Recent theatre credits include Cambodian Rock Band (Lortel Award), Twilight: Los Angeles 1992, Once Upon a Mattress, Babbitt, Good Enemy, Soft Power (Outer Critics Circle Award), Wild Goose Dreams (Obie Award). Film/TV includes “Our Son,” “White Noise,” “Joyful Noise,” “Madam Secretary,” “New Amsterdam,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Hightown.”