Video Flashback: The Creators of APPLAUSE Take Part in a Humanities Symposium

Apr. 17, 2020  

Paper Mill Playhouse has released a flashback video of the creators of Applause taking part in a Humanities Symposium in 1994.

Hosted by Mark Waldrop, this symposium features Betty Comden, Adolph Green, Charles Strouse and Lee Adams as they talk about their collaboration and their careers. Highlights from their shows are performed by Janet Aldrich, Belle Calloway, Darell Carey, Judy McLane, Bruce Moore, and Bill Ullman.

Check out the video below!

