Video Flashback: Patti LuPone Brings EVITA to the 1981 Grammy Awards

Patti LuPone stole the Grammy's last night as she reprised her powerful 1981 performance of EVITA's "Don't Cry For Me Argentina."

While you're hitting replay on last night's masterful performance, check out this vintage footage of Patti's original Grammy turn. The year may have changed, but that voice is still gloriously the same.

LuPone starred as Eva Perón in the 1979 Broadway production of EVITA, for which she won the 1980 Tony Award Best Actress in a Musical.

Live from Madison Square Garden in New York City, and hosted by award-winning television personality and performer James Corden, the 60th Annual GRAMMY AWARDS were broadcast live on the CBS Television Network.

