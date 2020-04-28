Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: 'On My Own' and 'One Day More' From Signature Theatre's LES MISERABLES
Signature Strong is providing flashback videos to the Signature Theatre's past productions and shows during this difficult time.
Today, they revisit LES MISÉRABLES from the 2008/09 season! The video also features a special message from James Gardiner.
Check it out below!
The theatre asks that viewers consider a donation to help keep Signature Strong. Donate at SigTheatre.org/SignatureStrong.