Video Flashback: Jin Ha and Brandon Uranowitz Sing 'The Best Thing That Ever Has Happened' From ROAD SHOW
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Jin Ha and Brandon Uranowitz singing "The Best Thing That Ever Has Happened" from Encores! Off-Center's production of Road Show in 2019.
Watch the video below!
#EncoresArchives ?: @MistterJin & @BranUran "The Best Thing That Ever Has Happened"- New York City Center (@NYCityCenter) March 29, 2020
Encores! Off-Center Road Show 2019 pic.twitter.com/249B0H5cZe
