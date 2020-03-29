Video Flashback: Jin Ha and Brandon Uranowitz Sing 'The Best Thing That Ever Has Happened' From ROAD SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.

The most recent video features Jin Ha and Brandon Uranowitz singing "The Best Thing That Ever Has Happened" from Encores! Off-Center's production of Road Show in 2019.

