Video Flashback: Eric Bentley on THEATER TALK in 1998
Critic, playwright, singer, editor, and translator Eric Bentley passed away yesterday at 103.
Eric Bentley, revered drama critic, translator, playwright, poet, educator and stage director, passed away yesterday at age 103. Bentley's criticism is noteworthy for covering practical, aesthetic, and philosophical aspects of theatre, stemming from a belief that art must rescue humanity from meaninglessness, as well as a noted distaste for mainstream theatre, including Broadway.
He is the first translator into English of Bertolt Brecht's plays and poems, and he is credited with introducing Brecht's work to American stages in the 1940's and 50's. In Munich in 1950 he worked with Brecht on a production of Brecht's play Mother Courage and her Children. He also directed the German-language premiere of Eugene O'Neill's The Iceman Cometh.
Watch him on Theater Talk from 1998 below!
More Hot Stories For You
-
Disney World Replaces BEAUTY AND THE BEAST With Non-Equity Show
Disney World has replaced Beauty and the Beast with a show featuring performers that are not represented by Actors' Equity as Disney and Equity remain...
VIDEO: Jennifer Hudson Performs 'Bridge Over Troubled Water' as Tribute to John Lewis
Jennifer Hudson was one of the stars who took part in CBSa??s John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero TV special, which aired on Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET....
Andrea Bocelli Says He Was 'Humiliated and Offended' By Lockdown Rules
Andrea Bocelli recently spoke out against the lockdown rules set in place by the Italian government during the pandemic, saying he was “humiliated and...
Disney's Live-Action MULAN Will Be Released on Disney+ This September for an Extra Fee
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the release of Disney's live-action Mulan has now been delayed several times, but a new plan for its arrival has...
BREAKING: 2020 CHRISTMAS SPECTACULAR Starring the Radio City Rockettes is Cancelled
MSG Entertainment has announced that the 2020 production of the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes has been cancelled due to the ...
Richard Dreyfuss and Marsha Mason to Star in Virtual Staged Reading of THE LETTERS OF NOËL COWARD
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the virtual staged reading of The Letters of Noël Coward, directed by Bob Balaban, o...