Video Flashback: Chamber Music Society Celebrates Johannes Brahms With Jessye Norman

Lincoln Center has released a new flashback video! Iconic soprano Jessye Norman performs alongside violist Pinchas Zukerman and CMS in this 1997 episode of Live From Lincoln Center, which celebrates the great Johannes Brahms.

Find more #LincolnCenterAtHome videos at https://www.LincolnCenter.org.

