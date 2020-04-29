Shutdown Streaming
Video Flashback: Chamber Music Society Celebrates Johannes Brahms With Jessye Norman

Article Pixel Apr. 29, 2020  

Lincoln Center has released a new flashback video! Iconic soprano Jessye Norman performs alongside violist Pinchas Zukerman and CMS in this 1997 episode of Live From Lincoln Center, which celebrates the great Johannes Brahms.

Find more #LincolnCenterAtHome videos at https://www.LincolnCenter.org.

Live From Lincoln Center is made possible by The Audrey and Martin Gruss Foundation, the family of Robert Wood Johnson III, The Robert and Renée Belfer Family Foundation, and the National Endowment for the Arts. Lincoln Center at Home is made possible by the Audrey and Martin Gruss Discovery Fund. Additional support is provided by PGIM, the Global Investment Management Business of Prudential Financial, Inc., Rita E. and Gustave M. Hauser, Comcast NBCUniversal, and Lincoln Center's generous donors and supporters.

