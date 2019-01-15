Video Flashback: Carol Channing Performs on Broadway For the Final Time in The 2010 Gypsy of the Year Opening

This morning, BroadwayWorld was saddened to report the passing of the legendary Carol Channing. Channing died at 12:31am on Tuesday, January 15th, 2019, at home in Rancho Mirage, CA of natural causes.

Today, we remember her with this flashback video of her final performance on Broadway, performing in the opening number of the 2010 Gypsy of the Year Competition.

The 22nd Annual GYPSY OF THE YEAR Competition, presented by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, opened with an unforgettable tribute to three-time Tony Award-winner Carol Channing. The stage and screen icon, backed by an all-male chorus line, delighted the sold out audience with renditions of "Diamonds are a Girl's Best Friend" from her first Broadway smash, 1949's Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, and the rousing title song from Hello, Dolly! - the show which made her a legend in 1964.

A recipient of the 1995 Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, Ms. Channing has been a star of international acclaim since a Time magazine cover story hailed her performance as Lorelei Lee in "Gentleman Prefer Blondes" writing; "Perhaps once in a decade a nova explodes above the Great White Way with enough brilliance to re-illumine the whole gaudy legend of show business." Since her 1948 Broadway debut in Blitzstein's "No For An Answer," her Broadway appearances have included "So Proudly We Hail," "Let's Face It," "Lend An Ear," "Gentlemen Prefer Blondes," "Show Girl," "Pygmalion," "The Millionairess," "The Vamp," "Four On A Garden," and "Wonderful Town." In addition to receiving a special Tony Award in 1968, she won the Tony Award in 1964 for her legendary portrayal of Dolly Levi in Jerry Herman's "Hello, Dolly!"

