Video: First Rehearsal for HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD North American Tour

Go inside the first rehearsal for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child on tour, which begins performances on September 10th, 2024 in Chicago. "We get to train to be wizards for a living, which is crazy." said Aidan Close, who will play Scorpius Malfoy.

John Skelley will play Harry Potter with Trish Lindstrom as Ginny Potter and Emmet Smith as their son Albus Potter. Matt Mueller will play Ron Weasley with Ebony Blake as Hermione Granger and Naiya Vanessa McCalla as their daughter Rose Granger-Weasley. Playing Draco Malfoy will be Ben Thys with Aidan Close as his son Scorpius Malfoy. Delphi Diggory will be played by Julia Nightingale and Severus Snape will be played by Larry Yando.

They are joined by Kaleb Alexander, Julianna Austin, Markcus Blair, Casey Butler, Erin Chupinsky, Reese Sebastian Diaz, David Fine, Simon Gagnon, Alexis Gordon, Caleb Hafen, Lauryn Hayes, Nathan Hosner, Torsten Johnson, Katherine Leask, Markelle Leigh, Mackenzie Lesser-Roy, Evan Maltby, Zach Norton, Travis Patton, Maren Searle, Ayla Stackhouse, Jennifer Thiessen, Timmy Thompson, René Thornton Jr., and Kristin Yancy playing a variety of characters.

Previews begin for the six-time Tony® Award-winning production on September 10 at Broadway In Chicago’s James M. Nederlander Theatre. The official opening will be Thursday, September 26. The final performance of the 21-week engagement will be Saturday, February 1, 2025 followed by engagements at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles and at The National Theatre in Washington DC.