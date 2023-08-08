Video: First Look at Nikki Renée Daniels, John Treacy Egan & More in GUYS & DOLLS at Pittsburgh CLO

GUYS & DOLLS runs August 8-13 at Pittsburgh CLO! 

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Watch the trailer below!

Hailed as the perfect musical comedy, this award-winning classic gambles with luck and love under the bright lights of Broadway. GUYS & DOLLS features some of Frank Loesser’s most memorable tunes including the hilarious “Adelaide’s Lament” and the crowd-pleasing classic “Luck Be a Lady.”

The cast features Nikki Renée Daniels* as Sarah Brown, John Treacy Egan* as Nicely-Nicely Johnson, Aaron Galligan-Stierle as Benny Southstreet, Jeffrey Howell* as Arvide Abernathy 
Jeff Kready* as Sky Masterson, Chris Laitta* as General Cartwright, Lesli Margherita as Miss Adelaide, Richard McBride as Lt. Brannigan, J Alex Noble* as Harry the Horse, Brady Patsy* as Angie the Ox, Matt Saldivar as Nathan Detroit, Herschel Sparber as Big Julie.

Ensemble: Andres Acosta*, Grace Arnold*, Ryan Cavanaugh*, Bobby M. Davis, Zephaniah Divine, Austin Taylor Dunn, Kylie Edwards*, Mathew Fedorek*, Zanna Fredland*, Michael Greer*, Jessica Ice*, Jolina Javier*, Caroline Kane*, Alex Manalo*, Tay Marquise, Brittany Pent Rohm, Filip Przybycien, Austine Schulte*, Ben Sears, and Allan Snyder*. 

Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser; Book by Jo Swerling and Abe Burrows; Director: Darren Lee; Choreographer: Mark Esposito*; Music Director: James Cunningham*







