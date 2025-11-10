Video: First Look at  JoJo Levesque and More In WORKING GIRL World Premiere at La Jolla Playhouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



La Jolla Playhouse has released a brand-new look at JoJo Levesque, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer and more in the world-premiere musical Working Girl, running through November 30 at the Mandell Weiss Theatre. Watch the video!

Based on the beloved Twentieth Century Fox film, the production features music and lyrics by Tony and Grammy Award winner Cyndi Lauper, a book by Theresa Rebeck, and direction by Tony Award winner Christopher Ashley in his final production as the Playhouse’s Rich Family Artistic Director.

The cast stars JoJo Levesque as Tess, Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer as Katharine, Ashley Blanchet as Cyn, Anoop Desai as Jack, and Joey Taranto as Mick, joined by a dynamic ensemble including Jacqueline Arnold, Jesse Bhamrah, Michael Genet, Bailey Lee, Amy Hillner Larsen, Ashley Levin, Nathan Madden, Alisa Melendez, Sydni Moon, Jennifer Perry, Julio Rey, Elliot Sagay, and Ian Ward.