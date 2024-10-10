Video: First Look at JERSEY BOYS at Paper Mill Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get a first look at Paper Mill Playhouse's Jersey Boys, the first show of Paper Mill’s 2024-2025 season. Directed by Michael Bello), Jersey Boys runs through Sunday, November 3rd.

The cast includes Daniel Quadrino as Frankie Valli, Ben Diamond as Bob Gaudio, Robert Lenzi as Nick Massi, Jake Bentley Young as Tommy DeVito, Nick Duckart as Gyp DeCarlo, and Jeremy Gaston as Bob Crewe, with Amber Ardolino, Kelly Belarmino, Holli' Conway, Hugh Entrekin, Kaitlyn Frank, Nathan Lucrezio, Andrew Martin Maguire, Jarran Muse, Tyler Okunski, and Reagan Pender.

The creative team includes Kyli Rae (choreographer), Geoffrey Ko (music director), Kelly James Tighe (scenic design), Julie Thiry (costume design), Paige Seber (lighting design), Megumi Katayama (sound design), Ashley Rae Callahan (hair & wig design), Michael Rossmy (fight & intimacy direction), Tara Rubin Casting, and Anna Belle Gilbert (production stage manager). Jersey Boys set and props provided by The REV Theatre Company, Auburn, NY. Original scenic design by Marshall Pope & Chad Healy.

With phenomenal music, memorable characters, and great storytelling, Jersey Boys follows the fascinating evolution of four blue-collar kids who became one of the greatest successes in pop-music history. This Tony Award–winning Best Musical takes you behind the music of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons to discover the secret of a 40-year friendship as the foursome work their way from the streets of New Jersey to the heights of stardom. Witness electrifying performances of chart-topping hits including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Dawn,” and “My Eyes Adored You.”