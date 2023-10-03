Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS is currently playing at the Gielgud Theatre until 6 January 2024. 

By: Oct. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Photo 1 Video: Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 SOME LIKE IT HOT Announces Broadway Closing Date
Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT Photo 3 Interview: Reneé Rapp Wants to EGOT
BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen And More to World Photo 4 BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Adds Tony-Winner Faith Prince, Erich Bergen

Click Here for More on STEPHEN SONDHEIM

Stephen Sondheim’S OLD FRIENDS is currently playing at the Gielgud Theatre until 6 January 2024. 


Get a first look at footage bleow! 


The cast of Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine Allado, Clare Burt, Janie Dee, Damian Humbley, Bradley Jaden, Bonnie Langford, Gavin Lee, Jason Pennycooke, Joanna Riding, Jeremy Secomb, Jac Yarrow, Marley Fenton and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company also includes Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey and Monique Young, completing a cast that is truly the best of the West End and Broadway.

 
Devised and Produced by Cameron Mackintosh, Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends has Direction and Musical staging by Matthew Bourne, side by side with Julia McKenzie, with choreography by Stephen Mear, conducted by Alfonso Casado Trigo, musical supervision is by Stephen Brooker, musical arrangements by Stephen Metcalfe, set design by Matt Kinley, projection design by George Reeve, costume design by Jill Parker, lighting design by Warren Letton and sound design by Mick Potter.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS Photo
Photos: Get a First Look at STEPHEN SONDHEIM’S OLD FRIENDS

Get a first look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga, and the rest of the cast in Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends. Check out these stunning photos from the highly anticipated production, giving fans a sneak peek of what to expect on stage.

2
Interview: Art Should Not Be a Static Thing: Actor Lea Salonga on Legacy, Empowerment and Photo
Interview: 'Art Should Not Be a Static Thing': Actor Lea Salonga on Legacy, Empowerment and Aching Feet in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Recently, BroadwayWorld had the chance to speak with Lea Salonga about what it has been like bringing this show to the West End. We discussed the collaboration process with team members like Cameron Mackintosh and Julia McKenzie, her favourite Sondheim songs, and mastering a British accent!

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIMS OLD FRIENDS Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

The old friends of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends are getting ready for the West End! Performances begin 21 September at the Gielgud Theatre, where it will run through 6 January 2024. Check out photos from inside rehearsals here!

More Hot Stories For You

Andrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello to Present BROADWAY JACKBOX: LIVE! With Eva Noblezada, Alex Brightman and MoreAndrew Barth Feldman & Alex Boniello to Present BROADWAY JACKBOX: LIVE! With Eva Noblezada, Alex Brightman and More
HERE LIES LOVE Launches Democracy in Action Ticketing Initiative in Partnership with Gold House and The Asian American FoundationHERE LIES LOVE Launches Democracy in Action Ticketing Initiative in Partnership with Gold House and The Asian American Foundation
Ta-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed MusicalsTa-Tynisa Wilson, Keirsten Hodgens, Trejah Bostic & More to Star in DREAMGIRLS at Goodspeed Musicals
Video: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDSVideo: First Look at Bernadette Peters, Lea Salonga & More in STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS

Videos

Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada Video
Inside Rehearsals for THE GREAT GATSBY with Jeremy Jordan & Eva Noblezada
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer Video
Watch Matt Bomer, Jelani Alladin & More in FELLOW TRAVELERS Trailer
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SIX
THE SHARK IS BROKEN
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
CHICAGO
SHUCKED

Recommended For You