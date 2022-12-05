Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: First Look at BECKY NURSE OF SALEM, Open Now at Lincoln Center Theater

The production officially opened last night, December 4.

Dec. 05, 2022  

Becky Nurse of Salem, a new play by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Rebecca Taichman, opened last night (Sunday, December 4) at the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater. Check out all new video footage below!

Becky Nurse of Salem features Tina Benko, Candy Buckley, Alicia Crowder, Deirdre O'Connell, Thomas Jay Ryan, Julian Sanchez, and Bernard White.

Becky Nurse of Salem, a dark contemporary comedy by Sarah Ruhl, follows Becky (Deirdre O'Connell), a modern-day descendant of accused witch Rebecca Nurse in Salem. Becky, who works at the local witch museum, seems to be dogged by bad luck. Is it a curse from her past? Or her inability to navigate her present? Looking for love and redemption through spells, pills, and a bartender named Bob (Bernard White), Becky is a contemporary pilgrim for the Lock Her Up era. A play about the legacy of misogyny, witchcraft, and even Arthur Miller, Becky Nurse is a truth-teller for our times.

Becky Nurse of Salem has sets by Riccardo Hernández, costumes by Emily Rebholz, lighting by Barbara Samuels, sound by Palmer Hefferan, and projections by Tal Yarden. Suzzy Roche is the Composer and Caroline Englander is the Stage Manager.





