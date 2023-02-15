Video: First Look At BEAUTY AND THE BEAST At Maihama Amphitheater In Tokyo

See video highlights from Disney's Beauty and the Beast currently running at the Maihama Amphitheater, located in Tokyo Disney Resort.

The production is presented in partnership with Shiki Theatre Company, which is known for translating Disney's Broadway productions such as "Frozen", "The Little Mermaid", and the original "Beauty and the Beast" to Japanese.

The show has been reinvented from the original 1995 production in Tokyo and Osaka, featuring new set designs and a refreshed script and direction. This is the first permanent production at the Maihama Amphitheater in 11 years.