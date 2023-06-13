Video: First Look At BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny

Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector, Steven Good, Noah Weisberg and Sharon Hunter lead the oroduction, running at The Muny, June 12-18, 2023.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Get a first look at Sara Sheperd, Jackie Burns, Jarrod Spector, Steven Good, Noah Weisberg, Sharon Hunter and more in The Muny's season opener - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which runs June 12-18, 2023.

The inspiring true story is led by director Marcia Milgrom Dodge, choreographer Patricia Wilcox, associate choreographer Kelly Liz Bolick, with music direction by Charlie Alterman. Beautiful: The Carole King Musical is proudly sponsored by Emerson.

An inspiring true story of a music legend, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical takes you on an unforgettable journey of a remarkable career. A tapestry of creativity and innovation, Carole King paved the way for female artists for generations to come. The musical's Grammy Award-winning album features over two dozen pop classics including "It's Too Late," "You've Got a Friend" and "I Feel the Earth Move."

The Muny's 2023 Season includes Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (June 12-18), Disney's Beauty and the Beast (June 22-30), Chess (July 5-11), West Side Story (July 15-21), Little Shop of Horrors (July 25-31), Rent (August 4-10) and Sister Act (August 14-20).

Season tickets are currently on sale. Single tickets will be available beginning May 22. Muny gift cards for the 105th season are now available online and at The Muny Box Office. For more information, visit Click Here or call (314) 361-1900.






RELATED STORIES

1
Signature Theatre Sets Winter/Spring 2024 Season Photo
Signature Theatre Sets Winter/Spring 2024 Season

Signature Theatre has revealed its Winter/Spring 2024 season, with work from resident playwrights Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl, and Dave Malloy.

2
Video: J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Visit the White House Photo
Video: J. Harrison Ghee & SOME LIKE IT HOT Cast Visit the White House

Watch a video of Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee visiting the White House.

3
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/11/23 Photo
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/11/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/11/2023.

4
Video: Go Inside Pride Night At La Miradas JOSEPH Photo
Video: Go Inside Pride Night At La Mirada's JOSEPH

BroadwayWorld and our guests attended on Pride Night for an exclusive look inside the production! Meet the cast, go behind the scenes, and watch the production's 'megamix!'

From This Author - BroadwayWorld TV

Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anna Uzele & Christopher Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, Anna Uzele & Christopher Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Video: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada TheatreVideo: Get A First Look At JOSEPH At La Mirada Theatre
Video: First Look At BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The MunyVideo: First Look At BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL At The Muny
Video: Go Inside Pride Night At La Mirada's JOSEPHVideo: Go Inside Pride Night At La Mirada's JOSEPH

Videos

Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video Video: See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play' Video
Tim Lutkin Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Lighting Design of a Play'
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' Video
Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play' Video
Tim Hatley & Andrzej Goulding Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Scenic Design of a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Recommended For You