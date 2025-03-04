Video: Derek Klena Sings 'As Long as You're Mine' With Ashley Loren and 'My Petersburg'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Derek Klena, Tony nominated star, returned to 54 Below to debut his brand new solo show in January! Recently having starred as Christian in Moulin Rouge! The Musical, he opened up about his journey through fatherhood, how it’s reshaped his personal and professional experience, and the power and influence music has had through it all.

Audiences heard staples from Derek’s performing career including selections from Anastasia, Dogfight, Wicked, Moulin Rouge!, and Jagged Little Pill among other favorites.

Check out performances of "My Petersburg" from Anastasia, as well as "As Long As You're Mine" from Wicked, featuring Ashley Loren (Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Jekyll & Hyde) in the videos here!