Video: Derek Klena Performs From SUNSET BOULEVARD at MTCA's Musical Theatre Festival 2025

Derek Klena recently performed as part of MTCA's Musical Theatre Festival, where he appeared as the Direct From Broadway Special Guest. He took to the stage to perform an iconic number from Sunset Boulevard, accompanied by a video of him singing backstage, before making his way to the main stage.

Watch the video!

The festival was held from February 6-9, 2025. As part of the MTCA experience, Broadway performers and teaching artists engage with students throughout the festival, providing invaluable insight, feedback, and education. All students are invited to participate in exclusive Broadway and Industry talkbacks. On Saturday night, Derek took the stage for a spectacular concert—featuring talented students selected through an open-call audition!