Video: David Foster Plays BOOP! THE MUSICAL Sneak Peek on JENNIFER HUDSON

With 16 Grammy Awards to his name, David Foster is one of the most decorated and celebrated record producers in the business. Now with his new Broadway musical Boop!, he is looking to bring his magic touch to The Great White Way.

Following a successful run in Chicago, the musical is set to begin previews on March 11, after 15 years in the making. On a visit to the Jennifer Hudson Show, Hudson and Foster made note that, despite many accomplishments, he still has a major award to win: the Tony.

Though Foster said his Tony prospects are "hard to say," he asked Hudson how she felt winning the award, which completed her own EGOT. "It surprised me! I was there to support the Strange Loop cast and was chanting for them when they won," she recalled. "Then all I heard was people saying 'EGOT, EGOT!'"

Also on the show, Foster gave viewers a taste of one of the songs from the musical. Sitting down at the piano, Foster played a bit of "Something to Shout About," one of Betty's numbers where she sings about finding the love that is missing from her life. Watch the segment and sneak peek now!

BOOP! The Musical will begin previews on March 11, 2025 at the Broadhurst Theatre, officially opening on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The principal cast of BOOP!, who received critical acclaim in the Chicago pre-Broadway run last year, is headed by Jasmine Amy Rogers as Betty Boop and Tony Award®-winner Faith Prince as Valentina, Ainsley Melham as Dwayne, Erich Bergen as Raymond, Stephen DeRosa as Grampy, Anastacia McCleskey as Carol, Angelica Hale as Trisha, Phillip Huber (Pudgy the Dog), and Aubie Merrylees as Oscar.

Tony Award-winning director/choreographer Jerry Mitchell brings the Queen of the Screen to the theater in BOOP! The Musical, with celebrated multiple Grammy Award-winning composer David Foster, Tony Award-nominated lyricist Susan Birkenhead and Tony Award-winning book writer Bob Martin.

For almost a century, Betty Boop, created by animation pioneer Max Fleischer, has won hearts and inspired fans around the world with her trademark looks, voice, and style. Now, in BOOP! The Musical, Betty's dream of an ordinary day off from the super-celebrity in her black-and-white world leads to an extraordinary adventure of color, music, and finding love in New York City — one that reminds her and the world, “You are capable of amazing things.”