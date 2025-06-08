Video: Dane Laffrey and George Reeve Celebrate Tony Win for Best Scenic Design of a Musical

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Earlier tonight at the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Dane Laffrey and George Reeve took home a Tony Award for 'Best Scenic Design of a Musical' for their outstanding work on Maybe Happy Ending. After leaving the stage at Radio City Music Hall, they checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reaction!

Laffrey is a designer and creative based in New York City. With Michael Arden on Broadway, Dane designed the set for Parade; set and costumes for Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol, which he co-conceived with Arden and for which he was nominated for Hewes and Tony Awards; set for the 2018 Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island for which he received Henry Hewes, Drama Desk and Tony Award nominations; set and costumes for the Deaf West revival of Spring Awakening.

Reeve is a London based video and projection designer whose work can be seen across the UK and internationally. Upcoming video design credits: OLIVER! (Chichester Festival & West End); The Lord of the Rings (ShakespeareTheatre, Chicago); Hairspray (UK Tour); Sondheim Old Friends (Broadway); A Christmas Carol (The Lowry); Maybe Happy Ending (Broadway).