Video: Dana Cimone Has Hit the Road in THE WIZ

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! We have a star in the making with us this week! Everybody look around, there’s reason to rejoice! We have Dorothy herself. Dana Cimone comes into the iconic role and has hit the road. Coming to you live for the first time from Atlanta, Georgia. Dana is so thrilled and honored to be making her debut as Dorothy in The Wiz. We catch up to talk about how the role came to be, how she is celebrating her 21st birthday while on tour, and how you too can find home ever on the road!.

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical that took the world by storm is back.Conjuring up an Oz unlike anything ever seen before, the creative team is helmed by director Schele Williams (The Notebook, revival of Disney’s Aida) and includes choreographer JaQuel Knight (Beyonce’s “Single Ladies”), William F. Brown (book), Charlie Smalls (music & lyrics), Amber Ruffin (additional material), Joseph Joubert (music supervision, orchestrations, & music arrangements), Allen René Louis (vocal & music arrangements), Adam Blackstone and Terence Vaughn (dance music arrangements), and Paul Byssainthe Jr. (music direction).

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon:

The Roundtable with Robert Bannon is a show about art & artists! From the best of Broadway, TV, Film, Music and Social Media, there is something for everyone! From the biggest stars on Broadway to up & coming musicians to legendary movie stars, The Roundtable aims to shed light to those using their voices for change and to entertain. After over 300 episodes and over one million viewers of The Roundtable on YouTube & The Broadway Podcast Network, the show begins airing exclusive weekly episodes on Broadway World every Friday. From Ann-Margret to Bianca Del Rio, you just never know who will show up!