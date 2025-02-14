Video: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Fly Me To The Moon' at The 67th GRAMMY Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cynthia Erivo has shared the recording of her performance from The 67th GRAMMY Awards earlier this month. At the awards ceremony, the Wicked star took the stage to perform a rendition of the jazz standard Fly Me to the Moon with Herbie Hancock in honor of the late Quincy Jones. Watch it here!

Erivo is a Grammy Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.

In addition to her acting roles, the performer has also recorded original music. Her debut solo album Ch. 1 Vs. 1 was released in 2021 and she is expected to drop a new album of songs sometime this year.

In a recent interview, Erivo shed light on her recording process and what listeners can expect from the album, which is partly autobiographical. "Some of it is train of thought... We've built a lot of music using the sounds that I can make," she said. Learn more about her forthcoming album here.