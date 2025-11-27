Video: Cynthia Erivo Performs 'Feeling Good' at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade





Earlier this morning, Tony winner Cynthia Erivo, who stars as Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, hit the stage to open the 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of "Feeling Good," written for the 1964 musical The Roar of the Greasepaint – The Smell of the Crowd, but made famous by Nina Simone. Watch her performance now.

Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer, and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades, including nominations at The Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Celie in The Color Purple.

Earlier this year, Erivo hosted the Tony Awards and starred in Jesus Christ Superstar at the Hollywood Bowl. She also recently appeared in Season 2 of Peacock's Poker Face, and released her second album of original music. Some of her upcoming projects include a film adaptation of Tomi Adeyemi's Children of Blood and Bone and a solo production of Dracula on the West End in 2026.