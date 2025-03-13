Video: Cynthia Erivo Delves Into Songwriting Process for New Single 'Replay'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Last month, Cynthia Erivo released Replay, the first single from her forthcoming album, which is expected to be released this summer. Now, the Wicked star is taking viewers behind-the-scenes on the songwriting process of the song.

In the video, Erivo explains why she chose this topic as a track on her album: "I realized that sometimes we all have these stream-of-consciousnesses that are running through our minds but we never say it. I wanted to be as honest as possible, but in a way that people may not notice on a first listen..."

The song expands on this idea, addressing the difficulties of being a caretaker and overachiever, while not always taking care of yourself. "It's an honest exploration of the things that go through my head," says the performer. Watch the video here, where she also shares her unique recording techniques, and check out the full song below.

In a previous interview, the Oscar nominee revealed that a lot of the music has come from unique vocal sounds she can make, allowing her freedom to improvise and layer vocal lines over the melody. This allows the performer to create the music in real time without much written material beforehand.

Cynthia Erivo is a Grammy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress, singer and producer, as well as an Academy Award, Golden Globe, BAFTA, and SAG nominee. For her performance in Wicked, Erivo has received numerous accolades including nominations at the Golden Globes and Academy Awards. She will be seen again as Elphaba later this year in the second part of the Broadway adaptation, Wicked: For Good.