Video: Constance Wu Performs 'Somewhere That's Green' From LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

Little Shop of Horrors has released a stripped-down rendition of "Somewhere That's Green" sung by the production's current Audrey, Constance Wu. Wu is accompanied by Will Van Dyke and Nate Brown.

The music video was recorded and filmed at Renaissance Recording Studio. Music production, orchestration, and arrangement by Will Van Dyke. Guitar by Nate Brown. Video production by Brandon Schwartz. Flowers provided by Starbright Floral Design.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Constance Wu and her co-star Corbin Bleu are set to depart Little Shop of Horrors next month. The duo will perform the roles of Seymour and Audrey through January 28, 2024 only.

With a book and lyrics by Grammy and Academy Award winner Howard Ashman (The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast), and music by Tony and Academy Award winner Alan Menken (Aladdin, Newsies), the 2020 Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama Desk Award-winning Best Musical Revival ofLITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Hedwig and the Angry Inch, Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Ellenore Scott (Funny Girl, Mr. Saturday Night).

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS began previews at Westside Theatre on Tuesday, September 17, 2019, and opened to widespread critical acclaim on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Seymour is a down-on-his-luck florist with a crush on his co-worker Audrey. When he discovers a mysterious – and voracious – plant, suddenly Seymour and Audrey are thrust into an epic battle that will determine the fate of the entire human race. LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS first premiered Off-Broadway in 1982, where it made audiences laugh, scream, and give up gardening for good. The musical has since catapulted into a global phenomenon, with productions across the world from Broadway to London’s West End, to Asia and Australia – plus a hit 1986 film adaptation directed by Frank Oz that starred Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene and Steve Martin. Now, the musical has made its highly-anticipated return home to Off-Broadway, in an intimate new production directed by Michael Mayer that offers an unprecedented opportunity to get close — maybe too close — to an incredible plant with an insatiable appetite.