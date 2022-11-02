Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Video: Chris Myers Talks MTC's WHERE THE MOUNTAIN MEETS THE SEA

From acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin comes a timely story of a son's quest to connect with his father.

Nov. 02, 2022  

Chris Myers stars in the New York premiere of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea, written by AUDELCO Award nominee Jeff Augustin. The production opens tonight, Wednesday, November 2 at New York City Center - Stage I. Chris sat down with Richard Ridge to chat all about Augustin's play.

Watch below!

From acclaimed writer Jeff Augustin comes a timely story of a son's quest to connect with his father. Lyrical story-telling and live folk songs from The Bengsons weave a tale of searching and longing, family and legacy. A Haitian immigrant travels from Miami to California on a once-in-a-lifetime road trip. Years later, his son makes the same journey in reverse. Along the way, blurring the lines of time, these two finally discover common ground and make a connection that has eluded them for decades. Directing is Princess Grace Award winner Joshua Kahan Brody.

The cast of Where the Mountain Meets the Sea features Billy Eugene Jones (Fat Ham, Passing Strange) and Chris Myers (How I Learned to Drive at MTC, An Octoroon).

Where the Mountain Meets the Sea was commissioned by and premiered in the 2020 Humana Festival of New American Plays at Actors Theatre of Louisville.

The production's creative team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (scenic design), Dominique Fawn Hill (costume design), Stacey Derosier (lighting design), Ben Truppin-Brown (sound design), Sarah Lunnie (dramaturgy), Steph Paul (movement), and Roxana Khan (production stage manager).





