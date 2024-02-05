Video: Chip Zien Gives Speech at HARMONY Closing Night Curtain Call

Harmony officially concluded its run on Broadway on February 4.

Feb. 05, 2024

Three-Time Tony Award Winner Hinton Battle Passes Away at 67
Listen to the 2024 Grammy Nominees for Best Musical Theater Album
Broadway Legend Chita Rivera Passes Away at 91
2 Broadway Shows Close Today

Harmony officially concluded its run on Broadway on February 4. The Barry Manilow/Bruce Sussman musical  played 96 performances and 24 previews.

Producer Ken Davenport shared a video of the show's final curtain call, which included a speech by Chip Zien.

Check out the video below!

Directed and choreographed by Warren Carlyle, Harmony starred Chip ZienSierra BoggessJulie BenkoAllison Semmes, Andrew O’Shanick and the Harmonists: Sean Bell, Danny KornfeldZal OwenEric PetersBlake Roman, and Steven Telsey. They join the complete company which includes Zak Edwards, Dan Hoy, Bruce LandryRhonnirose MantillaDaniel Z. MillerBenjamin H. MooreMatthew MuchaConstantine PappasKayleen SeidlKyla StoneBronwyn TarbotonKate WeslerStuart Zagnit, and Lee Zarrett.

Harmony, which is a New York Times Critic’s Pick, features an original new score by legendary Tony, Grammy, and Emmy Award® winner Barry Manilow with lyrics and book by Drama Desk Award Winner, Bruce Sussman. Directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle (The Music Man, Hello Dolly!), this timely and captivating rags-to-riches story lost to history comes to dazzling life with a sensational cast of Broadway favorites.

Based on an unbelievable true story, Harmony tells the tale of the most successful entertainers you've never heard of. . . until now. In the 1920s and 30s, The Comedian Harmonists sold millions of records, made dozens of films, and sold-out the biggest theaters around the world. Their heavenly harmonies and musical comedy antics catapulted these six talented young men from singing in the subway tunnels of Berlin to international superstardom.



Recommended For You