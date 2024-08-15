Video: CHICAGO's Ariana Madix Shares Her Broadway Firsts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What are some of the milestone moments that have most impacted our favorite Broadway performers? We're finding out with 'Broadway Firsts'- a new series that unpacks the events that shaped the stars who grace theatre's biggest stages.

Ariana Madix is no stranger to the Ambassador Theatre stage. Following her epic debut in early 2024, the Bravo star is back as Roxie Hart for a limited return engagement in Chicago this summer. BroadwayWorld caught up with her during a recent visit to 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen' to find out some of her very own Broadway Firsts!

"I just love being a part of [Broadway]. It's such a beautiful thing," she explained. "I remember being that person who would wait outside of the stage door for an autograph or photo, so just being able to be a part of any aspect of the Broadway world is such a thrill. I'm here- I'm ready!"