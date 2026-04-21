Video: CHESS Stars Reflect on New Cast Recording: 'The Album Really Rocks'
The cast album is available to stream now.
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Aaron Tveit, Lea Michele and Nicholas Christopher visited Late Night with Seth Meyers on Tuesday to discuss starring in the Broadway revival of Chess. During their appearance, the trio talked about preparing for the production by learning how to play Chess as well as recording the cast album, which is now available to stream.
"It came out so well," said Tveit. "The album really rocks and I think, most importantly, it's a real representation of our show." Michele, who plays Florence in the production, also spoke about recently receiving her own Sardi's caricature.
"I made my Broadway debut when I was 8 years old. So I've been going [to Sardi's] for so many years. It was such an honor," said the performer. As for the portrait itself, she admitted it resembles another Broadway icon with whom she shared the screen on Glee. "It's a little me, it's a little Idina [Menzel]... But she did play my mother. So we are related in some way!"
Chess is currently playing at Broadway's Imperial Theatre, with tickets now on sale through September 13, 2026. The production currently stars Tony Award winner Aaron Tveit, Emmy and Golden Globe Award nominee Lea Michele, and Nicholas Christopher, and features Hannah Cruz, Tony Award nominee Bryce Pinkham, Bradley Dean, Tony Award nominee Sean Allan Krill, and an ensemble that includes Kyla Bartholomeusz, Daniel Beeman, Shavey Brown, Emma Degerstedt, Casey Garvin, Adam Halpin, David Paul Kidder, Sarah Michele Lindsey, Michael Milkanin, Aleksandr Ivan Pevec, Aliah James, Sydney Jones, Sean MacLaughlin, Sarah Meahl, Ramone Nelson, Fredric Rodriguez Odgaard, Michael Olaribigbe, Katerina Papacostas, Samantha Pollino, Adam Roberts, Regine Sophia, and Katie Webber.
Chess features a new book by Emmy Award winner Danny Strong (“Dopesick”), with music and lyrics by Emmy and Tony Award nominees ABBA’s Benny Andersson and Björn Ulvaeus and Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner Tim Rice (Evita), based on an idea by Tim Rice, this new production is directed by Tony Award winner Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening) and choreographed by Drama Desk Award nominee Lorin Latarro (Waitress) with original orchestrations by Anders Eljas, orchestrations by Anders Eljas and Brian Usifer (Swept Away) and music supervision by Brian Usifer.
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