Photos: CHESS Star Lea Michele Receives Portrait at Sardi's

Actress and singer Lea Michele, who is currently starring in Chess on Broadway, recently received her iconic caricature at Sardi’s. Michele will continue performances in Chess until Sunday, June 21, 2026 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Check out photos from the portrait unveiling below!

Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer, and New York Times bestselling author, best known for her role as Rachel Berry on the series “Glee.” In 2010, she received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress – Television Comedy. That same year, she was recognized in TIME’s 100 Most Influential People List for her performance.

From September 2022 to September 2023, Michele took on her dream role, starring as Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Her success in this role led to her inclusion in TIME’s 100 list in 2023. Michele performed at the Time 100 Gala, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and the 2023 Tony Awards, where she performed “Don’t Rain on My Parade.” In October 2023, she made her Carnegie Hall debut, selling out the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage in New York City.

Michele’s Broadway journey began at age 8 as Young Cosette in Les Misérables, followed by the original Broadway cast of Ragtime. She later played Shprintze in the 20th anniversary revival of Fiddler on the Roof. Her performance as Wendla in the Tony Award-winning Spring Awakening earned her a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Actress in a Musical. The show also received a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. In 2021, Michele reunited with her Spring Awakening cast for a special one-night-only concert, captured in the HBO documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known.”

Other television and film credits include “Scream Queens,” “The Mayor,” New Year’s Eve, Same Time, Next Christmas, and Legends of Oz: Dorothy’s Return. She has had the honor of performing at the White House for President Barack Obama, and took the stage at a major Democratic fundraiser attended by Presidents Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton. Michele has also delivered a performance at the Super Bowl, released four albums, and embarked on international tours. In 2014, Michele became a bestselling author with her debut book, Brunette Ambition, followed by You First in 2015.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas