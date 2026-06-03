Video: How Playing the Long Game Earned Nicholas Christopher a Tony Nomination

13 years after making his Broadway debut in Motown, Nicholas Christopher is at last a Tony nominee for his stellar performance in the first ever Broadway revival of Chess.

"I wouldn't have bet you a million dollars if you told me I was going to be nominated for playing a Russian Chess master during the Cold War," he told BroadwayWorld. "There was excitement in going to Brighton Beach and learning Russian culture and Chess culture and really reading different books or watching documentaries. Mikhail Baryshnikov was a big inspiration and his defection in Toronto. All of these things sort of come together and you you let it simmer and then then you eat."

Watch in this video as Nicholas chats more about the honor of getting a nomination, the nuance of his complicated character, and so much more. Plus, check out who he is up against and catch up on all the latest Tony Awards coverage!