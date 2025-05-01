Video: Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney Star as Theater Performers in EVERYTHING'S GOING TO BE GREAT Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



There’s no business like show business! In the first trailer for Everything's Going to Be Great, Broadway alums Bryan Cranston and Allison Janney tap into their stage chops in the roles of regional theater performers Buddy and Macy Smart.

The dramedy film follows the two performers as they lead their unpredictable life in regional theater while also trying to raise their radically different sons, Lester and Derrick. Through it all, Buddy pursues his unstoppable dreams, and Macy is left to pull it all together and keep the family afloat. As the family grapples with identity and belonging, they share a humorous and heartfelt journey of self-discovery, learning the power of owning your spotlight, no matter what stage of life you’re in.

In addition to Cranston and Janney, Everything's Going to Be Great stars Chris Cooper, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Jack Champion, and Simon Rex. Following its world premiere at Tribeca, the movie will be available in select theaters on June 20, 2025.

Bryan Cranston made his debut in Network in 2017 at London's National Theatre, a performance that garnered him the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Play. In 2014, he made his Broadway debut as President Lyndon B. Johnson in All the Way at the Neil Simon Theatre, for which he received a Tony Award, as well as a Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play.

Janney made her Broadway debut in Noel Coward's Present Laughter for which she earned the Outer Critics Circle Award and Clarence Derwent Award. She also appeared in Arthur Miller's A View from the Bridge, receiving her first Tony Award nomination and winning the Outer Critics Circle Award. Janney was last seen on Broadway in the musical 9 to 5, for which she earned a Tony nomination and won the Drama Desk Award.