Video: Broadway’s WICKED Cast Reacts to the Full WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer

The Broadway cast of Wicked gathered backstage to take in the brand-new full trailer for Wicked: For Good, the second installment of the two-part film adaptation. Watch their reactions in the video!
The video captures cast members crowding around a screen, sharing laughter, wide-eyed gasps, and a few misty eyes as the story of Elphaba and Glinda unfolds in cinematic scope.
In addition to the full trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel, a new teaser for the film aired during the Tony Awards broadcast, offering a fresh glimpse of the witches’ fractured friendship, political unrest in the Emerald City, and the fallout from the first film’s finale. Check out our breakdown of the trailer here!
Set for release on November 21, 2025, Wicked: For Good continues the story where the 2024 film left off, as Elphaba, now presumed dead, goes into hiding, and Glinda navigates the cost of power. The movie is once again directed by Jon M. Chu, with returning stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. The cast also features Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, Jeff Goldblum as the Wizard, and Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible, alongside Ethan Slater, Marissa Bode, and more. Director Chu has hinted that the second film will be even more emotionally expansive, featuring new material written by Stephen Schwartz,