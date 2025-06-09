Video: Broadway’s WICKED Cast Reacts to the Full WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway cast of Wicked gathered backstage to take in the brand-new full trailer for Wicked: For Good, the second installment of the two-part film adaptation. Watch their reactions in the video!

The video captures cast members crowding around a screen, sharing laughter, wide-eyed gasps, and a few misty eyes as the story of Elphaba and Glinda unfolds in cinematic scope.

In addition to the full trailer for the highly-anticipated sequel, a new teaser for the film aired during the Tony Awards broadcast, offering a fresh glimpse of the witches’ fractured friendship, political unrest in the Emerald City, and the fallout from the first film’s finale. Check out our breakdown of the trailer here!