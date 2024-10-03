Video: Broadway for Harris Drops 'We Choose Freedom' Music Video With Julie Benko, Ali Ewoldt & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway for Harris, in cooperation with Women for Harris-Walz, has released a music video of “We Choose Freedom”, a new song written by composer/vocal arranger Kim D. Sherman and lyricist Christine Toy Johnson in support of the Harris/Walz campaign.

Directed and edited by Bruce Johnson, the song, conducted by Roosevelt André Credit, features 11 women Broadway singers including Julie Benko, Ali Ewoldt, Allyson Tucker, Stephanie Pope Lofgren, Danielle Nicole Chambers, Alie B. Gorie, Rosemary Loar, Jennifer Smith, Nandita Shenoy, AnnMarie Sandy, and Christine Toy Johnson along with musicians John Miller, Adam Stoler, Steve Holloway, and Eric Fotre-Leach.

Produced by Flora Stamatiades (Broadway for Harris) and Christine Toy Johnson, the video can be seen on the Women for Harris Walz youtube channel: (https://youtu.be/ljpeWzVwptc). Other volunteer members of the “We Choose Freedom” team include Nolan Doran (Broadway for Harris), Jonathan Cerullo (staging), Robert Kalfin and Bernita Robinson (stage management), Karin Schall (chalking), and Dauna Williams, Esq. (Counsel). Recorded at Rift Studios (Tom Gardner, studio engineer), in Brooklyn.

Broadway for Harris is a volunteer coalition of industry professionals and theater enthusiasts united to elect Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and down-ballot Democratic candidates this November. The grassroots organization will increase voter participation in key swing districts, produce fundraising events featuring the talents of the Broadway community, and work together toward a brighter, more hopeful, more equitable future for the country under the historic leadership of Kamala Harris and Tim Walz.

With an initial organizing committee of more than 80 industry leaders, including current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, marketing specialists, artists, stage managers, crew and other professionals from within the Broadway community, Broadway for Harris is activating the theater community and its fans for volunteer activities including phone banking, canvassing, social media outreach and special fundraising events.

To learn more and get involved, visit www.BroadwayforHarris.com and connect with us on Instagram and Facebook @broadway4harris and on TikTok @broadway4kamala.